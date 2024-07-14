Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.94

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 32568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,748,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

