iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $213.52

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $213.52 and last traded at $213.36, with a volume of 6268265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 107,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,570,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,712,000 after purchasing an additional 187,463 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

