Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $2.93

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $3.05. Plug Power shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 3,423,540 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Plug Power Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 17.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,344 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

