Leuthold Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.66.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.8 %

C opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

