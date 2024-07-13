Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

