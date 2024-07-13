Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.74 Million in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Janus Henderson Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 297,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JHG. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.59.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

