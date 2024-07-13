KeyCorp Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $460.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUBS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $633.69.

HUBS stock opened at $476.41 on Friday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $28,092,844. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

