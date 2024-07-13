Davidson Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $265.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

