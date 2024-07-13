Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $45.98 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,122,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,643,000 after acquiring an additional 111,837 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

