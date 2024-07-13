TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 208.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 612,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after buying an additional 409,270 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 267.9% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 186.7% in the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 213.4% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 202.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $69.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

