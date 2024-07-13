Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.27.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $445.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $451.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

