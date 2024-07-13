Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.97 and last traded at $93.98. 356,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,680,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

