CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after buying an additional 1,899,373 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6,557.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after purchasing an additional 926,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Honeywell International by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,831,000 after purchasing an additional 375,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $215.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average is $202.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $218.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

