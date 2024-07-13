Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $28.36 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 657,170 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

