Duality Advisers LP Increases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 183.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in AGCO by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 99,212 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.83.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

