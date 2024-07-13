Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,128 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $138.29 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $169.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

