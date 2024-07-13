Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.58. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Read Our Latest Report on DAL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.