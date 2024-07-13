TD Securities Downgrades Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to Hold

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 5.8 %

TMQ stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.42. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.61.

In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $26,192.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,503,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,522.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 301.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 139,798 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 5.1% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 533,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 434,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

