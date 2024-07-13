TD Securities Downgrades Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to Hold

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
TMQ stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.42. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.61.
In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $26,192.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,503,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,522.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
