Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,816,000 after buying an additional 558,017 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,345,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,260,000 after purchasing an additional 155,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after purchasing an additional 302,630 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $71,835,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH opened at $58.13 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.