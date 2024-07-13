GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

GFL Environmental has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of GFL opened at $37.65 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

