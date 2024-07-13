GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
GFL Environmental has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.
GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of GFL opened at $37.65 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
