The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,021,000 after purchasing an additional 559,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,636,000 after purchasing an additional 246,323 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.09. The company has a market capitalization of $393.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.