Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 61 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,240,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $359.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

