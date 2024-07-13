Brooktree Capital Management Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brooktree Capital Management cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.5% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.50.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

