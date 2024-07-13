Advisory Alpha LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth $142,035,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $87,708,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter valued at about $67,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $52,600,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $33,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPAY. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Corpay stock opened at $286.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

