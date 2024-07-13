W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 511 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

JNJ opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average of $153.50. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

