Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Down 2%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $151.95 and last traded at $151.95. Approximately 61,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 614,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,040,000 after acquiring an additional 263,604 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 492,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 162,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

