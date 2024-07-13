Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (ATLCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on August 1st

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCL opened at $23.35 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”?) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

