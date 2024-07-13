Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

MCHP opened at $92.61 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.27.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

