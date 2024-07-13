Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 64.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

NSC opened at $221.27 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

