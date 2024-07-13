ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jabil by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Jabil by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 30.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.4 %

JBL stock opened at $114.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

