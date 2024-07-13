ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $5,273,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,857.18.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,748.90 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,274.91 and a 1 year high of $1,810.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,706.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,593.26.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

