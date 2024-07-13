ORG Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 686.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWN. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

