ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in ESAB by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in ESAB by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Up 0.1 %

ESAB opened at $95.81 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESAB

ESAB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.