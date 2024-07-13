294 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 294 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.94 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.54.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.