ORG Partners LLC Invests $37,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,788.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $336,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,306.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,788.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,694 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

