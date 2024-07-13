Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IQVIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $224.17 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.99.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

