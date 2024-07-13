InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,247 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,701 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 223,191 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,991,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $8,041,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of InMode by 46.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 327,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.18. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

