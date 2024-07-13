Duality Advisers LP Sells 92,169 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,169 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 230,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.