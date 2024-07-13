CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $211,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $213.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.10.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,674. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

