Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFPP opened at $23.80 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PNFPP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

