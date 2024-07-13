Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Rating Lowered by Eight Capital

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Eight Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $50.78 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.