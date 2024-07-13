Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after buying an additional 1,330,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $140,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 657,170 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,888,000 after purchasing an additional 127,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $47,980,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.