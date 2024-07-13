Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $465.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $470.86.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $453.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Microsoft by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 180 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

