Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after buying an additional 1,226,497 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 601,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 810,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 120,141 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.