ORG Partners LLC Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 752.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,814,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 122,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $119.98 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

