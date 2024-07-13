29,815 Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,815 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,722,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 728,555 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,826,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,461,000 after purchasing an additional 490,321 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 621,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 247,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,835,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

