Duality Advisers LP Purchases 1,638 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in GMS were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in GMS by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after buying an additional 79,792 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,967,000 after buying an additional 76,417 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in GMS by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 478,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after buying an additional 51,745 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GMS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

GMS stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

