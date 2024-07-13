Duality Advisers LP Has $2.64 Million Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,845 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.08% of QuantumScape worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QS opened at $8.25 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $13.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 847,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,703 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

