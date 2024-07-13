The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.60 Per Share

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $14.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PNC opened at $168.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNC

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,177 shares of company stock worth $814,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.