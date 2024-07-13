Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $128.16 and last traded at $128.33. 124,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 451,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.49.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.55.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
